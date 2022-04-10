With no more COVID-19 restrictions, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is booming again

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Business is booming for some island retailers since COVID-19 restrictions dropped. A popular spot to shop for locals and visitors is the Aloha Stadium Swap meet that has been Hawaii's premier outdoor market since 1979.
The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet in Halawa is a weekly flea market that gathers more than 700 stalls and vendors.
Tali Toluta'u from Laie has been coming here since he was a young boy.
"We've been coming over here to the swap meet from Laie for 30 years. [It's the] only place we come to get our surf shorts and aloha shirts, best place for locals, best place for tourists to come. Good to see the swap meet back got choke action here," Toluta'u said.
Anne Marie Smith, who lives on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, also regularly patronizes the swap meet.
"We like coming to the swap meet a lot. We enjoy shopping as a family, finding a lot of different trinkets, and handmade products. We really enjoy it," Smith said.
Zandrea Hill-Breck comes to the swap meet from Ewa Beach.
"Well, there's a lot of good deals and stuff and some things may be more expensive but you can bargain with people," Hill-Breck said.
Locals have been flocking to the swap meet to get their bargains for generations. Now that the safe travels restrictions have been lifted, more visitors are coming here for those deals.
Cali Mikusek is a visitor from Dallas.
"It's been so great. We already seen things I wanted to buy in Waikiki and found them cheaper here. It's almost overwhelming. So many things to see and so many vendors," Mikusek said.
"I've been selling swap meet for 30 something years. Now, it's back to business. Lots of customers after the COVID. My business getting very good, very busy," said Maile Fan, a long-time swap meet vendor.
The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is open during the weekend and on Wednesday. Admission is $1 per person for anyone who is 12-years-old and older.
