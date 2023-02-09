Will the NFL Pro Bowl ever come back to Hawaii?

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.A strong high pressure passing north of the state will produce
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain through Friday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions
of the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
NFC strong safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a touchdown during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
NFC defensive coordinator DeMarcus Ware, left, NFC head coach Eli Manning and captain Pete Davidson celebrate with the championship trophy aft…
“Among the considerations will be stadium availability, as we had more than 55,000 fans on site on Sunday,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “It’s premature to discuss future plans for Pro Bowl Games.”
With Aloha Stadium and its surrounding land being redeveloped in the coming years, the timing of this project will certainly affect any decision made by the NFL to bring the Pro Bowl back to the Aloha State.
