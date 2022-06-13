Will the crypto crash affect Hawaii's digital currency investments?

As stocks have fallen into a bear market, crypto currencies have also taken a nose dive.
With major crypto currencies dropping more than 15%, some Hawaii residents woke up Monday morning with a lot less money in their accounts.
"I took about a 10-15% loss, but it is nothing compared to a lot of friends i spoke with as the initial hit was pretty hard overnight," said Louis Galdeira, with Cryptokenikeni.
Galdeira is one of the many Hawaii residents using digital currencies.
"We have seen 150,000 people pick up crypto and start investing in crypto. What is more important is not just the investors, but businesses being built around crypto. Local businesses that are providing crypto based services," said Ellen Ng, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation's Economic Development Specialist.
They are helped by the State's Digital Currency Innovation Lab, which allows crypto based companies to do business in Hawaii. It recently had its pilot program extended another two years. Along with helping Hawaii businesses use digital currencies to explore economic opportunities, for products or services, it also educates people about cryptocurrencies.
"It could be asset like Bitcoin, or a medium of exchange like Ethereum, which is used to buy NFTs. What is important is the underlying technology: blockchain," added Ng.
That education of investors may have prepared them for potentially large up and down movements in crypto prices.
"Pertaining to the cyclical market changes, we haven't gotten any of those calls. I trust most people going into the crypto market understand there are rises and falls in economic conditions," stated Ng.
For some investors, the significant drop in price isn't even a loss...yet.
"The only way you lose money is if you sell. If you don't sell, you don't lose money," said Galdeira.
Last year, he formed a company called Cryptokenikeni to help people understand how to use crypto and get started, but doesn't offer them investing advice.
But he is using the major drop in prices to buy even more crypto coins.
"I invested about $400 in a certain coin, because I know it as its bottom, and that is why it is going to dip," said Galdeira.
Because of plummeting prices, some personal investors may now shy away from digital currencies, but the state expects more residents and businesses will be using crypto currencies in the future. Which is why additional pilot programs and educational sessions will be added to the Digital Currency Innovation Lab.
"We expect the demand for crypto will grow over the next few years, despite the crash that happened," added Ng.