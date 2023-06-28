 Skip to main content
Why airline delays and cancellations are so bad: It’s not just the weather

Individuals assemble and await the rescheduling of their flights at Newark International Airport on June 27 in Newark, New Jersey. Hundreds of thousands of US airline customers were stranded this week as severe weather grounded planes and led to canceled flights.

 Kena Betancur/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of US airline customers were stranded this week as severe weather grounded planes and led to canceled flights. But storms were only one factor behind the travel nightmare. Staffing shortages, at both US airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control operations, took a bad situation and made it worse.

The situation at US airports was only slightly better Wednesday. As of 2:44 pm ET, FlightAware tracking service reported there were nearly 850 flights canceled and another 3,500 delays. Storms in the Boston area caused a groundstop there early Wednesday, keeping planes destined for Logan Airport at the gate or parked on the tarmac at airports around the country.

