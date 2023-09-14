 Skip to main content
Wholesale inflation ticked up last month, exceeding expectations

A worker guides a pallet of goods to a display spot in a Costco warehouse on July 8, 2022 in Thornton, Colorado. Wholesale inflation accelerated for the second month in a row, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported September 14.

 David Zalubowski/AP

New York (CNN) — Wholesale inflation accelerated for the second month in a row, mirroring a similar trend in the Consumer Price Index report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

The Producer Price Index, a key measure of price changes at the wholesale level, rose to 1.6% from 1.3% for the 12 months ending in August.

