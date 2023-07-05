 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White House takes steps to avoid damaging auto strike

  • 0
White House takes steps to avoid damaging auto strike

President Joe Biden is tapping a trusted adviser, Gene Sperling, to serve as the administration’s point person in upcoming labor negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s three unionized automakers.

 Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA/AP

(CNN) — The White House is closely monitoring the upcoming labor talks in the US auto industry, negotiations that could put it at odds with the traditional support of a major union. So President Joe Biden is tapping a trusted adviser, Gene Sperling, to serve as the administration’s point person in upcoming labor negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s three unionized automakers.

Sperling has been a top economic adviser in both the Carter and Obama administrations, and a point person in the Biden administration’s efforts to battle Covid.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred