...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

White House open to a short-term debt limit fix, OMB director says

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, seen here on March 10, told reporters on May 4 that the White House is open to a short-term fix to the debt ceiling.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House on Thursday expressed openness to a short-term fix to the debt ceiling as the US barrels toward a June default with the full faith and credit of the US government in the balance.

"Congressional leaders are going to have to figure out a way to do this. Of course, I'm sure there'll be conversations about the length. You saw the length in the congressional Republicans' bill that would take us into this situation again this time next year," Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters Thursday at the White House.

