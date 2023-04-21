 Skip to main content
White House begins early planning for 6G development

The White House is discussing strategies for building out next-generation 6G wireless technology.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The White House plans to meet on Friday with government officials, business leaders and members of the academic community to discuss strategies for building out next-generation 6G wireless technology and lessons learned from the rollout of 5G.

The 6G technology is almost certainly years away, but the administration's effort is likely part of a bid to beat China and re-establish the US as a leader in wireless connectivity, as well as to carefully plan for new technologies that will be essential to national security and the broader economy.

