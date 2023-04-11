Weekend events happening on Oahu: April 14 – April 16, 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Made with Aloha Gift Fair – April 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Local snacks, handcrafted items, and everything small business related will be at the Pearlridge Center this weekend! You don’t want to miss out on the exciting giveaways that will also be happening all throughout the fair.
Hawai’I is a melting pot filled with people from so many different backgrounds. Celebrate all of our different cultures that help to sustain our communities. Cultural booths, musical performances, and food from all over will also be included!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.