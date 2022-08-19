Watching Hawaii's team win in the Little League World Series? It's all about ohana

HONOLULU (KITV)- People are heading to restaurants and bars to watch the Hawaii team play in the Little League World Series.
It’s clear this is more about seeing the fighting spirit of Hawaii, than anything else. Our boys move on and so does the spirit of ohana that goes with them, even if it's not your kid who is on the team.
The cheering, emotion, and smiles: Hawaii having a team in the Little League World series is a big deal for local residents. "Hawaii is family. No matter where you grew up in Hawaii, it’s always about family. And we're all one ohana," said Shaun Kitamura who came out to watch the game at TJ's Sports Bar and Grill.
Ohana: the word epitomizes the experience of watching the games. Shaun Kitamura and his father Glenn Kitamura are watching the game together at TJ's: "You're cheering with everyone in the restaurant. So I think it’s the greatest thing," said Glenn Kitamura. "I'm spending the greatest time in the world with my family and uncles watching baseball," said Glenn Kitamura.
But it's about more than just hanging out with each other. It's also about the kids they're watching. "They're proud kids I think. They just want to do well for Hawaii. When I saw their uniforms saying 'we are greater than me' on their Honolulu jerseys. I thought that was an excellent saying on their shirts," said Glenn Kitamura.
The younger Kitamura coaches Little League players himself. None of his players are on the team in the Little League World Series right now, but that doesn't matter. "Hopefully one of these days, one of the kids that we're coaching will be in the Little League World Series or college," said Shaun Kitamura.
For others, it's the six degrees of separation fueling the spirit of comradery. You know someone who knows or is related to someone playing. "I guess I know a couple of the kids personally and one of the moms Gina. She plays mahjong with my sister. She's there. You'll see her on tv," said Ben Suiso who came out to Dave and Busters to watch the game.
With this win...the feeling of ohana continues to build. It will be interesting to see if the crowds at the restaurants continue to build as well...along with the comradery.
