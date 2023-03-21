Walmart store in downtown Honolulu closing in April

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Walmart store in downtown Honolulu will close its doors for good in April 2023, an official confirmed with KITV4.
The store, located at 1032 Fort Street in Downtown Honolulu, will close to the public by Friday, April 21. The pharmacy will also close on the same day. Officials say pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another location.
A company spokesperson said the decision to close the store was difficult but necessary after a thorough review process was conducted. The spokesperson did not identify a specific reason for the closure, but said several factors are considered, including historic and current financial performance.
The Fort Street location fell in line with the threshold that guides the company’s strategy to close underperforming locations, the spokesperson said.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Fort Street Mall location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com,” said Lauren Willis, Global Communications Director for Walmart Corporate Affairs in the Western US.
Willis says the corporation will be supportive of the store leadership and associates at the downtown Honolulu location. She went on to say she hopes store employees will choose to transfer to another store on Oahu. All associates in the stores will be eligible for transfer, Willis said. There are 169 associates at the Fort Street location.
Counting the closure of the Fort Street location, there are five Walmart stores and two Sam’s Club stores are on Oahu. There are a total of 10 Walmart stores statewide.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.