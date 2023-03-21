 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walmart store in downtown Honolulu closing in April

  • Updated
  • 0
Walmart generic

FILE - (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

 Seth Perlman

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Walmart store in downtown Honolulu will close its doors for good in April 2023, an official confirmed with KITV4.

The store, located at 1032 Fort Street in Downtown Honolulu, will close to the public by Friday, April 21. The pharmacy will also close on the same day. Officials say pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another location.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred