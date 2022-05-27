 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak

Financial Markets Wall Street

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, Friday, May 27, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 1%, and is headed for a 5% gain for the week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, and is headed for a 5.6% gain for the week.

Technology stocks were again helping to push the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 2.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8%. Retailers also made solid gains.

European markets were higher and Asian markets closed higher overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.72%. U.S. crude oil prices were relatively steady.

