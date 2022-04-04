Waitlists, teacher shortages impacting Honolulu preschools

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- COVID-19 infection numbers are down, but the pandemic continues to have an impact on schools. This particularly applies to preschools, some which now have lengthy waitlists.
Seagull Schools told KITV4 in March that they have a waitlist of more than 100 students. Several other preschools in the area say parents trying to get into their preschools right now are facing a wait as well.
Makiki Christian Church Preschool says it didn't have a waitlist prior to the pandemic. That's changed.
The pre-kindergarten classroom at Makiki Christian Church Preschool is busy. Some parents would love for their kid to be part of the hustle and bustle instead of sitting on a waitlist.
"We tried to accommodate everyone who tried to apply. At this point, we just let people know we don't have space, and they should look elsewhere," said Makiki Christan Church Preschool Director Sandra Ishihara-Shibata.
Makiki had to make adjustments during the pandemic that they still have to deal with today. Other preschools in the area may also be facing the same issues.
"A lot of the preschools, the class-size ratio is a lot smaller. Therefore they take less kids. We used to have 20 kids per class. Now we only have 14," said Ishihara-Shibata.
Some were not able to survive the new environment. Seagull Schools was threatened with having to move or shut down. These factors also had a ripple affect on the market.
"Some closed down and never opened. So that's one of the tragedies of COVID," said Ishihara-Shibata.
With more parents willing to return their kids to school, enrollments continue to climb. Makiki tried a different solution.
"I did open up another classroom. So that does help to ease the issue just a little bit," said Ishihara-Shibata.
Still, it's not enough. There are waitlists for Makiki and other schools. And there is the additional obstacle of finding teachers for the classrooms.
"A lot of teachers have decided to retire. That's why a lot of preschools are looking for new teachers," said Ishihara-Shibata.
Makiki's Director says most of the students who left came back. A good portion of their students however, are new. The school doesn't expect any openings until at least June.