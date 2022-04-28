Waikiki sees new opportunity for food truck vendors

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some in the restaurant industry who lost their jobs in the pandemic, have been looking to rebuild anew as food truck vendors.
On Cartwright Road in Waikiki, a privately owned backstreet has allowed for food truck operators to rent out a parking stall by the month.
The street is managed by the digital parking service Parklinq, which also rents out stalls by the hour. With foot traffic picking up after COVID restrictions were removed, vendors are seeing signs of recovery.
"We had a few bad months that we struggled and it was nice to see everybody coming back. And we're actually coming out of that and making our money back. Hopefully we'll actually see some money in the future," Gregory Randolph of JR Gourmet Franks & Links told KITV.
One of the first food truck to come aboard is Ying's Thai Cuisine. Oh Sugai described arriving at the end of 2019, "For three or four months it was very exciting for us for our last location. Then the pandemic was hard. It was questionable."
Leslie & Dan's Munchwagon enjoys a location on the Honolulu Zoo side where Leslie Reynolds says travelers are re-surging.
Parklinq CEO Tyler Saenz told KITV some restaurant owners had to move into food trucks during the pandemic. Saenz said of one vendor's success story, "He had to open up a food truck here because he had closed down his brick & mortar. He did very well out of the location and got enough money to reopen his brick & mortar.
Saenz explained that has opened up a proprietary opportunity for another vendor.
Others hope the removal of pandemic restrictions will now lead to the opportunity to recoup losses from the last two years.