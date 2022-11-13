Waikiki Business Improvement District seeing improvements in policing, crime prevention

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area.
The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
President Rick Egged said this money makes a difference while the department is filling in vacancies.
“With the new safe and sound measure in place. We’re seeing an increase in arrests and the prosecuting attorney’s office is a lot more successful at giving real consequences for minor crimes. These crimes are addressing the small misdemeanors and it’s making a huge difference,” said Egged.
HPD officers spent around $7,000 of the funding in October. According to a Honolulu City and County release, officers conducted eight operations that resulted in more than 230 citations involving littering, traffic, and park rule violations. Some of the small crimes resulted in arrests.
“A lot of the chronic criminals have been taken off the streets. These five individuals themselves were a miniature crime wave,” said Egged.
Several small businesses owners in Waikiki said they are seeing a difference, especially in the past few months.
“I definitely see a difference. There is never any reoccurrences with homeless people. They get resolved really quickly here which makes our customers feel safe to dine with us,” said Lilian Do, manager at Poke Bar.
Egged is urging residents to attend a public safety conference at the Waikiki Convention Center on Nov. 17. He said local law officials will discuss their progress as well which areas still need improvement.