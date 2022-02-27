Waikīkī’s Halekulani announces Art of Wellbeing monthly series presentations

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Waikīkī’s Halekulani hotel has begun a series of presentations entitled the “Art of Wellbeing” which will be running throughout the spring of 2022.
The 75 minute presentations will run on the second and fourth Sunday’s of each month. According to the Halekulani press release, the topics will include “nutrition, movement, and emotional health, as well as ancient practices of the East, still relevant today in maintaining balance and lifelong vitality.”
Lectures are complimentary for Halekulani and Halepuna Waikiki guests and are also available to the public for $25 per person.
“At Halekulani, we believe that leading a healthy lifestyle goes far beyond a balanced diet,” said Kamala Nayeli, Director of Spa and Wellness, in a press release. “Our new Art of Wellbeing program is designed to help guests learn how to make more mindful choices and implement these practices into everyday life. By understanding and adopting these new strategies and wellness philosophies, guests can enhance the quality of their lives and strengthen their mental and emotional health.”
The upcoming lecture series topics for February through April 2022 are as follows:
• February 26 – Dream Interpretation – A fascinating discussion about the subconscious mind and how to identify the various elements of a dream.
• March 12 – Clearing the Clutter – Prepare for Spring and renew all aspects of purging for the new season.
• March 26 – Movement as Medicine – Discuss the importance of daily movement, they many forms to practice, and its role in aging well.
• April 9 – The Healing Power of Crystals – Review how these powerful stones can be utilized for energetic balance alignment.
• April 23 – Aromatherapy - Nature’s Remedy – Discover the benefits of essential oils and how to incorporate these plant extracts into your daily life.
Each participant will receive a voucher for 10% off any private consultation. To reserve a seat, please call 808-931-5322. For more information, please visit Art of Wellbeing.