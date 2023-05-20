Waiahole Valley residents and farmers facing sky-high rent this summer

WAIAHOLE VALLEY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Residents and farmers in Waiahole Valley could see their rent quintuplicate this summer if action is not taken soon.
The majority of residents affected are Kupuna.
“I’m here to protect our kupuna. The last thing I want to hear is the landlords say “if you can’t afford it, you got to go," said Kaleo Pilanca, Waiahole Waikane Community Association member.
All occupants are looking at a 560% increase per month. They were served a notice in July in 2022. Members of the Waiahole Waikane Community Association (WWCA) said they have been in negotiation but all deals have been denied.
"When you’re on social security, it’s a very big difference. You can’t afford it. I’m responsible for keeping the house first before I think about rebuilding it," said Patsy Pilanca, Waiahole Valley resident.
The organization contacted Governor Green and said the landlord, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation, is undermining the governor's priority of building affordable housing in Hawaii.
The average rent at Waiahole Valley is $155 and the increase will make the average a little more than $1,000 per month.
"The reason the rent is being proposed to increase 560% was because last year the HHFDC experienced a $1.1 million operating loss and they want to lower their losses," said Paul Zweng, vice president of WWCA.
The organization conducted a survey based on tenants’ income and affordability housing principles. Zweng concluded that tenants should not pay more than 30% of their income to their monthly rent.
"I wrote down my thoughts. To the HHFDC, you have exceeded in your ploy to frighten residents in Waiaohe. Yes, you've disrupted some people’s lives and other emotional problems. You’re dealing with human beings who are struggling to just make ends meet,” said Norman Sadyama, a farmer.
On top of the number of kupuna on fixed incomes, their documents show many of them are even living at the poverty level.
Members said they are trying to meet with Governor Green as soon as possible.
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism.
