Wahiawa Health offers a year-round diabetes prevention program

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1208 PM HST, radar indicated that rain continued to fall
over east Oahu. The peak rates have trended downward recently
and were mostly less than 1 inch per hour. Stream gages
indicated that water levels remain elevated above normal
levels in several of the east Oahu streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – In an effort to raise awareness of prediabetes and to encourage lifestyle changes that will help prevent or delay Type-2 Diabetes, the Wahiawa Center for Community Health is offering a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program.
The idea is to help adults with prediabetes to prevent and or delay it through exercise. Throughout the year, a certified lifestyle and wellness coach assists participants by working through interactive modules that will promote weight loss, increase activity, manage stress, and improve overall health.
“The Diabetes Prevention Program is offered as part of our new Diabetes Specialty Center that aims to address uncontrolled diabetes in the community. For people with pre-diabetes, participating in the Diabetes Prevention Program can help reverse the diagnosis and prevent Type 2 Diabetes,” said Rachel Randall, diabetes self-management education and support program coordinator and educator.
The first six months of the program aims to help the participants learn to eat healthier without giving up foods that they love, adding physical activity to their schedules, dealing with stress, and more.
After the first six months, the goal of the program is to have the participants lose at least 5% to 7% of their starting weight along with effectively adding at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week into their schedules.
By the end of the year, participants’ goals should be to keep off the weight that they lost as well as continue to work toward their desired weight. Along with maintaining getting at least 150 minutes of exercise each week.
Call 808-622-1619 for enrollment eligibility information and details on when the program will be in effect.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.