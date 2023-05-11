 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1208 PM HST, radar indicated that rain continued to fall
over east Oahu. The peak rates have trended downward recently
and were mostly less than 1 inch per hour. Stream gages
indicated that water levels remain elevated above normal
levels in several of the east Oahu streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Wahiawa Health offers a year-round diabetes prevention program

  • Updated
  • 0
Wahiawa Health offers a year-round diabetes prevention program

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – In an effort to raise awareness of prediabetes and to encourage lifestyle changes that will help prevent or delay Type-2 Diabetes, the Wahiawa Center for Community Health is offering a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program.

The idea is to help adults with prediabetes to prevent and or delay it through exercise. Throughout the year, a certified lifestyle and wellness coach assists participants by working through interactive modules that will promote weight loss, increase activity, manage stress, and improve overall health.

healthy food generic

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred