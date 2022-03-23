...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Volunteer theatre group dances on the 'Fringe to keep Moving Forward
For over a decade, artists and performers in Hawaii have converged in the Art's District in Honolulu to sing, dance, and share stories at The Oʻahu Fringe Festival.
Before the pandemic, the all-volunteer organized event offered an annual stage for artists to present original and sometimes provocative work.
Matthew Kelty, the Artistic Director for O'ahu Fringe Festival says "It had been an annual and biannual event thus far and switched back and forth a little bit during the transition. It was happening here on Oahu and was even getting people from around the globe to come in to perform, to watch, and participate. And then, of course, COVID, just shut everything down."
Canceled in 2020, Oahu Fringe Festival thought things might be in the clear last November.
"And then, of course, the latest variant hit, right. And so, just as we thought things were opening up again and planning for these live performances, things shut back down again."
Kelty says the usual Pandemic Support wasn't an option for the volunteer group.
"So there's no, you know, two years of pay stubs to show to get a PPP loan. And we don't have our own venue, we sort of share venues around downtown. So, we didn't have an actual small venue to get the (SVOG) grant either."
Oahu Fringe Festival is moving forward with a three-day dance festival this weekend.
"It's just a comprehensive approach to dance and what dance is. I think that that was something that we wanted to highlight was how much dance there is on the island and how broad it is."
And there's something for everyone with workshops, solo performances, art installations, contemporary group performances, and global dance groups performing West African, Belly Dancing, Bollywood, and Ballroom dancing.
"So it's going to be a really broad spectrum, and you can find all of that on our website at OahuFringe.com, including the schedule of when the tickets will be."
Kelty says the weekend is family-friendly.
"The one thing I think I would say is, even if you are not a huge fan of dance, or haven't been in the past, you'll find something to like at this festival. There's, there's just some great stuff that's happening, and such a broad variety that anyone can find something that they like. So check it out."
The Oahu Fringe Festival's Dancing on the Fringe event runs March 24th through the 26th at Downtown Art Center. Tickets and festival information available at OahuFringe.com
Maleko grew up in Kailua on the Windward side of Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications, Broadcast Journalism from Northwest Missouri State University. Maleko joined KITV's News team in 2016.