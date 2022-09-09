 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Visitors from mainland willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods, U.H. study finds

  • Updated
  • 0
U.H. garden

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tourists to Hawaii from the continental U.S. are willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods while on vacation in the islands to help the state become a more sustainable tourism destination, according to a new study in the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Insights, co-authored by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts.

More than 78% of the survey’s 454 respondents said they would be willing to pay a premium or higher price for locally-grown food. Of that, about 40% said they are willing to pay up to 5% more, 23% are willing to pay between 6–10% more, 16% are willing to pay 11–15% more and 10% are willing to pay 16–25% more for locally-sourced food.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK