Visitors from mainland willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods, U.H. study finds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tourists to Hawaii from the continental U.S. are willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods while on vacation in the islands to help the state become a more sustainable tourism destination, according to a new study in the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Insights, co-authored by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts.
More than 78% of the survey’s 454 respondents said they would be willing to pay a premium or higher price for locally-grown food. Of that, about 40% said they are willing to pay up to 5% more, 23% are willing to pay between 6–10% more, 16% are willing to pay 11–15% more and 10% are willing to pay 16–25% more for locally-sourced food.
“The results of this study provided quantitative evidence that U.S. tourists are interested in purchasing locally grown food items in Hawaii, in addition to their willingness to pay an additional fee for these locally-grown food products at a restaurant or a hotel dining room, to help Hawaiʻi maintain its long-term tourism viability. These findings address a major gap in current tourism research,” said Jerry Agrusa, study co-author and UH Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management (TIM) professor in the Shidler College of Business.
Hawaiʻi welcomed more than 10 million visitors to the state in 2019, the most recent year unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, up to 90% of Hawaii's food is imported and shipping all the food to the islands creates a major carbon footprint. According to experts, making adjustments to Hawaiʻi’s food supply is an opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint and become a more sustainable destination.
The researchers hope that the results from the study will help tourism leaders explore whether there are opportunities to better integrate sustainable food consumption and production into the tourist experience.
While tourists from the continental U.S. remain the top market for Hawaii, the study noted that future research should focus on the international tourist markets, which may have different social norms or cultural differences, providing a broader spectrum of the current study’s findings.
For more information, see the U.H. press release here, and the study here.