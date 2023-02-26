 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas up to 16
feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Visitors and vendors are hopeful about the future of the "Swap Meet"

  • Updated
  • 0
swap meet

HALAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) – With the closing of the Aloha Stadium yesterday, now many are wondering if the Swap Meet flea market right outside of it is shutting down too.

Good news - it is not.

