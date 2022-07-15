Vintage store owners say inflation doesn't impact their sales

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAKA’AKO, HAWAII (KITV4) - Many vintage and thrift store owners believe inflation does not affect their market. Store manager of “Free Parking Studio” in Kaka’ako, Tevin Chang, said sales are up by 45% since pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.
"The vintage market has been doing so well that we haven’t seen the rise in prices make any difference to our sales. It’s always about popularity around a certain time period in fashion," said Chang.
He estimates there are at least ten more customers in each day than before. Second hand and thrifted clothing always had a high demand depending on how old the items were.
"It’s a nostalgia factor. This company has people who are based here and we can bring stuff from the mainland. Vintage boutiques bring styles that are unique to Hawaii," said Robyn Rehkemper, sales associate at Free Parking Studio.
They say businesses that are being hit hard by rising costs should find creative ways to keep prices down and consider thrifting - whether they just resell or redesign the items.