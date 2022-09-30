 Skip to main content
Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room opening second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room is expanding on Oahu with a new location in Kapolei, its owner confirmed to KITV4 News.

Tabbed as Honolulu’s first craft beer bottle shop and tasting room, Village is opening in 2023 in a nearly 2,000-square-foot space in Kapolei Commons, which includes such stores as Target, Petco, Marshalls, Ross and T.J. Maxx.

