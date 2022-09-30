Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room opening second location on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room is expanding on Oahu with a new location in Kapolei, its owner confirmed to KITV4 News.
Tabbed as Honolulu’s first craft beer bottle shop and tasting room, Village is opening in 2023 in a nearly 2,000-square-foot space in Kapolei Commons, which includes such stores as Target, Petco, Marshalls, Ross and T.J. Maxx.
Village already opened its first location in 2016 at Kamehameha Schools’ Salt at Our Kakaako retail complex. It plans to open its Kapolei establishment in the corner space next to Crumbl Cookies.
“In light of the enthusiastic response we received at our first location in Kakaako, we’ve been looking to expand Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room for years, but due to the pandemic put our plans on hold,” said Timothy Golden, Village partner & Certified Cicerone, in an email to KITV4. “Our customers who live on the westside have been asking for a leeward location and after canvasing several sites in the area, we kept coming back to Kapolei Commons due to its vibrant mix of businesses and its convenient location."
Village’s new Kapolei Commons location will also include 925-square-feet of outdoor space and a small kitchen with a focused menu to complement its curated selection of local and international craft beers and spirits, according to Golden.
Menu highlights include a variety of gourmet sausages, smash burgers, Belgian-style fries with house sauces, and a selection of fresh salads using locally-sourced ingredients.
