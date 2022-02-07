Victims of moving scam claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses

HONOLULU (KITV4) - New complaints surrounding Honolulu's JF Moving Service-- mirror those filed just a few months ago.
Customers say in trying to ship their things to the mainland they've been instead sent on a months long scavenger hunt.
"It's just hard to work with somebody where you don't believe a single thing that they say" confessed californioa resident Rachel Goldberg. She shipped with JF Moving, and hasn't seen her things since September.
"Yeah, so I have no idea where anything is right now--I'm trying to basically call every storage facility in hawaii to see if they have an account under his name."
Operating under expired business registrations-- victims say in taking a closer look at the company-- they realize how unfit it is to operate.
We reached out to the company's owner-- Johnny Franklin-- for a response. We were instead referred to his attorney.
The calls to follow were directed straight to voicemail.
Workers-- once affiliated with Franklin and JF Moving-- say they too fell victim to Johnny's games.
Giovanni Vasquez, his cousin, and his brother-- worked for 21 days under Franklin-- strung along-- by promises of a paycheck that would never come.
"After losing 30-thousand dollars I think the frsutrating thing for us and to all the other victims if you speak to them -- how uncooperative HPD is, how uncooperative the Prosecutors Office are and how they can still consider this a white collar crime." explained Deborah Kim-ito.
Victims past and present say in sharing their stories-- they hope to save others from dealing with the same thing.