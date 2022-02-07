Victims of Honolulu moving scam claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses

HONOLULU (KITV4) - New complaints surrounding Honolulu's JF Moving Service mirror those filed just a few months ago. Customers say in trying to ship their things to the mainland they've been instead sent on a months long scavenger hunt.
"It's just hard to work with somebody where you don't believe a single thing that they say," confessed California resident Rachel Goldberg.
Goldberg shipped with JF Moving and hasn't seen her things since September 2021.
"Yeah, so I have no idea where anything is right now. I'm trying to basically call every storage facility in Hawaii to see if they have an account under his name," Goldberg said.
Operating under expired business registrations, victims say in taking a closer look at the company they realize how unfit it is to operate.
KITV4 reached out to the company's owner, Johnny Franklin, for a response. We were instead referred to his attorney. The calls to follow were directed straight to voicemail.
Workers once affiliated with Franklin and JF Moving say they too fell victim to Franklin's games.
Giovanni Vasquez, his cousin, and his brother worked for 21 days under Franklin and say they were strung along by promises of a paycheck that would never come.
"After losing $30,000, I think the frustrating thing for us and to all the other victims if you speak to them is how uncooperative HPD is. How uncooperative the Prosecutors Office are, and how they can still consider this a white collar crime," explained Deborah Kim-ito.
Victims past and present say in sharing their stories they hope to save others from dealing with the same thing.