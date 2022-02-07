 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victims of Honolulu moving scam claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses

  • Updated
  • 0
JF Moving Scam

More victims are coming forward-- saying their supposedly shipped items have now been unaccounted for for months.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - New complaints surrounding Honolulu's JF Moving Service mirror those filed just a few months ago. Customers say in trying to ship their things to the mainland they've been instead sent on a months long scavenger hunt.

"It's just hard to work with somebody where you don't believe a single thing that they say," confessed California resident Rachel Goldberg.

Goldberg shipped with JF Moving and hasn't seen her things since September 2021.

"Yeah, so I have no idea where anything is right now. I'm trying to basically call every storage facility in Hawaii to see if they have an account under his name," Goldberg said.

moving scam

Operating under expired business registrations, victims say in taking a closer look at the company they realize how unfit it is to operate.

KITV4 reached out to the company's owner, Johnny Franklin, for a response. We were instead referred to his attorney. The calls to follow were directed straight to voicemail.

Workers once affiliated with Franklin and JF Moving say they too fell victim to Franklin's games. 

Giovanni Vasquez, his cousin, and his brother worked for 21 days under Franklin and say they were strung along by promises of a paycheck that would never come.

"After losing $30,000, I think the frustrating thing for us and to all the other victims if you speak to them is how uncooperative HPD is. How uncooperative the Prosecutors Office are, and how they can still consider this a white collar crime," explained Deborah Kim-ito.

Victims past and present say in sharing their stories they hope to save others from dealing with the same thing.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you