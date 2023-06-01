 Skip to main content
Vicinity Group launches in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Vicinity Group, a newly formed technology service provider focused on the Hawaii and Pacific Island market, on Thursday formally announced its launch. Vicinity offers a wide range of innovative cloud and cybersecurity services for local businesses and organizations.

Although a new corporate entity, the Vicinity team has decades of experience in the managed service provider (MSP) space, and has past performance in support of several island projects, many of them focused on integrating technology in support of rural and underserved populations on the neighbor islands. These include remote education infrastructure for the University of Hawai'i, connectivity and distance education for the Lanai Culture & Heritage Center, and campus safety projects with the state Department of Education.

