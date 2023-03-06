 Skip to main content
Verizon is raising prices on older cell phone plans

Verizon is raising the prices on some of its older cell phone plans.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Verizon is raising the prices on some of its older cell phone plans, the company confirmed to CNN on Monday. The move is part of a broader effort to get more of its customer base on 5G plans.

Customers who decide to stay on one of Verizon's older Unlimited plans will be charged an additional $2 a month. The change will take effect on April 10.

