Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local.
Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
"During the pandemic, it was so easy resorting to shopping on amazon or mainland businesses. Now we are moving our focus to our local vendors which is a big deal for our community," said Rui Morimoto, Kaimuki resident.
The owner of “Mahina Made” said they work with local seamstresses and designers. Their goal is to keep everything in house. They are a lifestyle brand focused on showcasing native Hawaiian culture through clothing and household items.
“Production and making something is one part of a business but your values, mission and what you put out into the world is another part of the business. When you put those together, you really get a true made in Hawaii product and business," said Kailee Freitas, owner of Mahina Made.
Dozens of customers lined up outside of the “Lexbreezy Hawaii” stand.
“I’ve seen their pictures all over social media and that is the only reason I’m here,” said a customer who was in line for more than an hour.
Owner of “Lex Breezy Hawaii”, Alexis Akiona said the pandemic showed residents that we cannot rely on tourism but we must rely on each other. She said these events bring in customers and potential partners for local entrepreneurs.
“It’s so great to see everyone come out and support small businesses. As an owner, I’m supporting the other owners here too. Small, local businesses here are the future of Hawaii,” said Akiona.
There are no COVID restrictions - food vendors said this year's sales are expected to be higher.
"We make premium ice cream. What separates us really is the ingredients. We source local vanilla, local coffee and we use basically the most premium dairy in Hawaii and that’s all organic dairy," said Zachary Villanueva, owner of Sage Creamery.
