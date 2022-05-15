Variety of self-defense training available in Honolulu for those concerned about recent violence

"Constantly doing reps like this builds that camaraderie. I know that if you are left handed, when we go up to a door, I'm not even going to think about it. I'm going to go up to the right side of the door, so you can go up to the left," said Trident Tactical Group Lead Combative Instructor Michael "Havoc" Thomas as he instructs a set of bounty hunters.
But bounty hunters aren't the only ones learning these lessons. Business owners, homeowners, and even first responders are looking for help right now.
"EMT's come to us because they've had to be hands-on with a person who is very combative. They are there to help somebody, but the guy may have a knife in [their] hands. How can they help someone while keeping themselves safe?" said Thomas.
Defense training comes in different forms, and so do Trident's lessons. From hand-to hand to weapons.
"You want the deterrence. What does the person looking at it know? They don't know anything more than looking down the barrel. It's got the same size as the 9mm. So even if they are thinking on that level, they have to wonder if they want to take that chance," said Thomas.
Weapon training isn't all about guns and knives. There's also non-lethal options.
"There are also .43 caliber pepper balls, rubber rounds, and PVC rounds. There are different types of non-lethal weapons you can use to engage a threat to you or your family," said Thomas.
For businesses, training takes a different path.
"We come into their facility. We fire air guns so people get the actual sounds of the popping of someone shooting. We show them how they should go lock themselves in a room. We show them the run, hide, fight technique or avoid barricade. We make sure they know what to do," said Thomas.
No matter who is learning, the end result is hopefully the same. Lessons learned and lives saved.