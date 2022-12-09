USPS says guaranteed delivery date for gifts is Dec. 17

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii and Alaska is Dec. 17, postal officials said. As for local and inter-island shipping, the cut-off date is Dec. 21.
“I’m so excited to ship everything out right now to my family in California. I am surprised there aren’t long lines today but it will pick up soon and it’s great to get it out of the way now,” said Waikiki resident Sybil Stevenson.
USPS spokesperson Nelly Lang said shipping gifts on Dec. 18 or later is a roll of the dice. Packages may make it in time for Christmas, however, there is a chance of running into shipping delays.
Post office officials said they are busy both in stores and online and it looks like holiday shopping is back to pre-pandemic levels.
"Our goal this holiday season is making sure we're providing the most excellent customer service making sure this Christmas is the best Christmas for everybody. It’s almost like we're elves with shipping and delivering gifts," said Lang.
Waikiki resident Nancy O’Grady said lines are only going to get longer as we head closer to Christmas. She urges everyone to start packaging and dropping off their gifts now, even if it seems early.
“On my confirmation email, it says Dec. 14, which is pretty early but I have to make sure my family has something to open up either on Christmas or before. It’s a nightmare to do last-minute shipping and the delays are not good,” said O’Grady.
USPS officials urge residents to not procrastinate. Lang said gifts are only guaranteed by dates Dec. 17 and Dec. 21.