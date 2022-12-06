 Skip to main content
US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October

The latest reading was up only 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion, and pictured, shipping containers on March 8, in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FIle

The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion.

The latest reading was up just 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion.

