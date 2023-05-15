 Skip to main content
US may default on debt as soon as June 1, Yellen reaffirms

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seen here on April 21, says the US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's still likely that the US could default on its obligations early next month -- possibly as soon as June 1 -- if Congress doesn't act, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Monday.

The looming deadline is keeping the pressure high on House Republicans and the White House to bridge their differences and address the debt ceiling in the coming days. President Joe Biden is expected to meet again on Tuesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top congressional leaders.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Manu Raju contributed to this story.

