Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

US inflation falls to lowest level since May 2021

Annual inflation dropped for the ninth consecutive month in March. Pictured is a H Mart grocery store in Fairfax, Virginia, in April.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Prices are moving in a more palatable direction for US consumers.

Annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped in March for the ninth consecutive month. And for the first time since September 2020, grocery prices fell on a monthly basis.

