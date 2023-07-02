US housing officials are on Oahu to discuss the state's fight against homelessness

HONOLULU (KITV4) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials are in the islands to focus on creating more affordable housing. An important part of that is keeping the Native Hawaiian community housed.
A new affordable housing complex, Hale Kewalo opened up near Ala Moana Shopping Center with more than 128 units - consisting of one, two and three bedroom flats. Building officials said their goals are to keep hope alive for all of their residents.
“I’m blessed to be here. I’m so happy they gave me a chance to live here because it is hard to find places that are affordable and will take in children. Meanwhile I have five young ones,” said Leisina Teo, a resident.
Applicants have to fall between the 30% and 60% of the Area Medium Income to get a spot.
The development company, Stanford Carr Development said its focus was to bring in families.
"If we were to exploit this program like we did to finance Hale Kewalo, we should be having $600 million in constructing new starts annually. That would equate to be 1,500 apartments per year," said Stanford Carr, CEO of Stanford Carr Development.
U.S. HUD Secretary, Marcia Fudge joined the tour viewing two new affordable housing complexes - Hale Kewalo and Gregory House. Marcia Fudge stresses that building and providing affordable housing is the way to end homelessness in Hawaii and all over the nation.
“Economics play a great deal in this. When you live in places where the rents are so high and the average person can’t afford them, you will find more and more people on the streets. I don’t want anyone to believe everyone who is unhoused is on drugs or is just lazy," said Secretary Fudge.
Marcia Fudge told KITV4 said she is pleased with Governor Josh Green’s top priority which is to end the state's homeless crisis. She plans to meet with him during her visit to Hawaii.