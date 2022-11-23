US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa.
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group.
In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
"Economic impacts caused by a national railroad strike include lost wages for the industry's workers and production slowdowns due to non-delivery of critical components in some vulnerable industries," the report from Anderson Economic Group said.
Those industries could include ethanol, retail, and agriculture. The Retail Industry Leaders Association is calling on policy makers to intervene to "avoid a self-inflicted economic disaster."
"Calculations show a first-day impact of approximately $60 million, including $30.9 million for lost freight, $3.8 million for long-term passenger rail disruption and $25 million in lost railroad industry wages," the analysis revealed. It does not include indirect effects or losses on other industries or income losses for rail company investors and managers.
Second and third day strike losses would increase to $91 billion per day because of lost agricultural goods and food spoilage.
The four rail unions who voted down the tentative agreement with US freight railroads have set a joint strike date of December 9 if they do not reach a deal on a new contract.
Congress could impose a contract on the four unions or extend the cooling off period to avert a nationwide strike, but rail companies and the unions have been far apart on the key sticking point -- the absence of paid sick time.
The Anderson Economic Group is a consulting group specializing in public policy, business valuation, and market and industry analysis.