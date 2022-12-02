 Skip to main content
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

Friday's closely watched jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in November, with just 200,000 positions added, according to economists polled by Refinitiv.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department, which released the latest monthly jobs snapshot on Friday morning.

