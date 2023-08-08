UPS says its profit will fall after it reaches a Teamsters deal

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
UPS reported lower earnings and revenue for the second quarter.
New York (CNN) — UPS’s tentative labor deal with the Teamsters hasn’t even taken effect yet. But it has already taken a bite out of its earnings and revenue, as both fell in the second quarter ahead of the deal being reached.
The company also cut its profit forecast, expecting narrower margins, as it works to win back customers who shifted to other services for fear there would be an August 1 strike by the 340,000 Teamsters at the company.
Shares of UPS (UPS) were down 1% in mid-morning trading following the report, although that was up from earlier lows.
UPS reported adjusted income of $2.2 billion in the quarter, down 24% from a year earlier, though slightly better than estimates of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue fell 11% to $22.1 billion.
The company also trimmed its full-year revenue outlook by $4 billion to $93 billion. UPS said it lost business during its labor negotiations and online purchases have been weaker. It also said its full-year profit margin will be 1% lower than its previous guidance, partly due to the cost of the labor deal with the union.
“We experienced more volume diversion [in the second quarter] than we anticipated,” CEO Carol Tome told analysts during a conference call Tuesday. She said about a third of the shipments went to FedEx (FDX), a third went to the US Postal Service and a third went to regional package delivery services. She said about 1 million packages a day were diverted to those other delivery services during the quarter. But that made up only about a bit more than half the dropin domestic package volume in the period. .
Tome said the company is already working to win back the business that was diverted to other carriers.
“It doesn’t happen overnight, of course,” she said. “It’s already starting to flow back in. But we think by the end of the year, we’ll win it all back.”
When talks between UPS and the Teamsters broke down after a marathon session that ended early July 5, it took nearly three weeks for the two sides to return to the table, and additional customers shifted their business to rival carriers to protect themselves from the risk of a strike.
But the shift in volume due to nervous customers wasn’t the only headwind affecting its business. The company had already warned three months ago that it expected lower volumes this year due to a softening economy. Although the US economy has remained stronger than many economists had forecast earlier this year, a shift in consumer buying habits has hurt the trucking industry. Consumers who were staying close to home during the early months and years of the pandemic increased their purchases of goods for their homes, many purchased online. That helped UPS post a series of record annual profits in recent years.
But this year consumers have shifted spending away from goods to services to experiences like travel, movies, eating out and live events such as concerts and sports. Those don’t move by truck.
Despite the lower revenue and earnings guidance, the company said it expects to stick with its plan to pay $5.4 billion in dividends and repurchases of $3 billion in shares.
The company reached a tentative deal with the Teamsters on July 25, just ahead of an August 1 strike deadline. The 340,000 members of the union who work at the company are now voting on whether or not to ratify the deal. Vote results are expected on August 22.