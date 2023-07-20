 Skip to main content
UPS pilots vow to not cross strike picket lines

UPS pilots vow to not cross strike picket lines

UPS cargo jets parked at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — The union representing pilots flying cargo planes for UPS say they will not cross picket lines if Teamsters strike next month, a spokesperson for the Independent Pilots Association confirmed to CNN.

The union representing 3,400 pilots has vowed solidarity “by not ‘turning an aircraft wheel’ on behalf of the company,” which could spell even deeper disruptions for the worldwide shipper. The heads of the two unions say in letters to each other that their support proved pivotal during a previous Teamsters strike in 1997.

