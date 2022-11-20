Update on Straub nurses contract negotiations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)-Nurses at Straub Hospital plans to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not so ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since November 1st.
“One of the problems is, we've been chronically understaffed for many years. So that means you may have the best nurses in the world, but we're not able to offer the care we know we can deliver. That’s because there's simply not just enough of us on any given day,” said Straub nurse and union steward for the Hawaii Nurses Association Patrick Switzer.
Negotiations continue, but the Hawaii Nurses association says the latest proposal was rejected by more than 90% of its membership last week.
Salary seems to be the main issue. “One of the things we're focused on is retaining that talent, retaining our experienced nurses, and make it more attractive to those considering working with our team at Straub. That is part of our offer to the union in terms of making this basically the highest paid job for a nurse in a hospital in the state,” said Straub Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Travis Clegg.
“We want a contract that improves the working conditions and compensation to the point where it is attractive enough to retain the experience nurses that offer the most value to the community and the company. We want to make it so that you can recruit nurses from other places in the country and around the state,” said Switzer.
While Hawaii is second in nurse wages nationally, it competes against wages in first ranked California, third ranked Oregon, seventh ranked Washington state, and tenth Nevada. Those rankings are from nurses.org.
The union put out a statement saying the ability to get meal breaks along with having sufficient staffing is fundamental". Some Straub nurses have express concern to KITV4 about traveling nurses filling in.
“They have experience doing these sorts of things and then our process is we on-board them onto the facility. So, we're not teaching them to be nurses. These are experienced people who have gotten their license for Hawaii, and are going through orientation to support our teams,” said Clegg. “The number one intervention you can do is have the appropriate number of experienced nurses on staff. We catch situations developing early that could harm patients,” said Switzer.
Straub also works with several colleges in the area training nursing students.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.