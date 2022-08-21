Update on renewable power plant plans for Hawaii

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south-southwest swell (190 degrees) has built larger than
expected late this afternoon and evening, leading to advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
into Monday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HAWAII (KITV)-With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii. If you look on Hawaiian Electric's renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next 2 years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.
AES and Innergex Renewable Energy are tied for most on that list, 4 each. AES is ramping up renewables as it prepares to shut down its coal plant September 1st.
“In Kauai, our solar plant when it was put in 3 years ago, paired solar with a battery,” said AES Hawaii Market Business Leader Sandra Larsen. According to a map from AES, the company has 12 renewable facility sites, with 6 of those facilities still needing to be built on assorted Hawaiian islands.
“On Maui, that should be coming online beginning of 2023, or late 2022. We'll have our Waikalu project in 2023, and our Oahu projects coming online around that time period as well. In particular West Oahu in the first quarter of 2023,” said Larsen.
'Part of the plans include another power plant on Kauai. This one with a twist on hydro-power. “It's hydro paired with solar and battery,” said Larsen. They've already got permits for that. There's also work yet to be done on the West Oahu plant to make it functional by early 2023. This Includes laying out solar panels, putting in connection lines, and a new substation.
AES's coal plant will be dismantled after its closure September 1st. “We're still talking internally about what could be done at the property site,” said Larsen.
More renewable electricity may also be on the way from AES and other companies. Hawaiian Electric tells us they've opened up a new period for companies to submit additional energy projects. “We're still looking at sites across all of the islands to see if we can continue to contribute,” said Sandra Larsen from AES.
Hawaiian Electric says the more renewable energy plants that come on line, the less fuel that will most likely have to be used for electricity. Which may provide the chance for electricity rates to decrease.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.