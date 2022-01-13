 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Hawaii at Manoa breaks ground on $70 Million "Rise" Facility

  • 0
rise project renderings

A 70 million dollar dormitory and entrepreneurship center will house nearly 400 University of Hawaii students by the start of the 2023 school year.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 70 million dollar dormitory and entrepreneurship center will house nearly 400 University of Hawaii students by the start of the 2023 school year.

Fittingly referred to as a "one stop shop", the facility will serve as a hybrid innovation center and dorming option.

"Students can live here with other students who share similar interests and passions," explained project leader and Vice Chair of the UH Manoa Pace Board of directors, Susan Yamada. "They can participate in programs that will help them cultivate their ideas and they can also launch businesses from this space."

Renovating the old Atherton YMCA building, the facility will include 219 bedroom units, alongside a number of 24 hour collaborative work spaces.

"We call them clean and dirty maker spaces--so everything from sewing machines and hand tools, to laser cutters and 3D printers," Yamada continued.

University leaders say it's a project that has been in the works for decades. Now though, a concrete vision paves the way for a one of a kind facility; one as ambitious as the students it intends to serve.

ground breaking thursday

"We just said-- let's do something we're proud of," explained University of Hawaii President David Lassner. "Let's do something that will not just help the university out and a couple hundred kids-- let's do something transformational."

rise innovation renderings

Funding for the entire project is being acquired in public private partnership. This means not a single tax dollar will be used for construction

Both undergraduate and graduate students are welcome to apply for residence at the center.

Applicants will simply be asked how they plan to utilize the facility's resources to better both the community and the center.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you