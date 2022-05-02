United Airlines Celebrates 75 Years in Hawaii

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive
over the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
United Airlines Workers Drape a 75 Foot Lei Over Boeing Jet
United Airlines is celebrating 75 years today of serving The Hawaiian Islands. KITV4 was at the celebration today at The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to mark the big anniversary.
United's first flight to Hawaii ---between San Francisco and Honolulu--landed here on May 1, 1947. On that first flight, a giant Lei was draped on the United aircraft. Today, workers placed a 75-foot lei on the United's Boeing jet, marking the Diamond Anniversary. From that one flight 75 years ago, United now operates 31 flights a day all over the Islands.
United says this celebration underscores the airlines commitment to not only bringing visitors to The Islands but also to ensure that they malama or care for Hawaii. David Kinzelman is VP of Airport Operations United Airlines, “We like carrying tourists here and sharing Hawaii with them but also because we want to make sure they survive they are able to be visited and viewed by generations to come.”
Governor David Ige says, “They BROUGHT 1.7 MILLION UNITED PASSENGERS TO HAWAII SAFELY AND HELPED US TO KEEP OUR COMMUNITY HEALTHY AND SAFE.” On this commemorative flight, were long time workers flight attendants including Terry Williams who has been with United for almost 50 years! Terry Williams, United Airlines Flight Attendant, “ I have no idea how much longer I will do this as long as my body holds out.
"I’m still having fun as long as they have a base in Honolulu. I’ll keep doing it!" Wayne Nakasone, United Airlines Flight Attendant says,“ I’ve been working for 52 years, I was hired out of Honolulu and I’ve been working since! And enjoying every minute of it. “ As someone said, gee I never worked a day in my life, however my friends would say, yes, I haven’t worked!
David Kinzelman says that United is growing and hiring more workers in Hawaii and across the globe. United's aggressive growth plan includes adding 500 more planes over the next 5 years.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.