UH Makers' Market features alumni businesses, with proceeds to go towards food insecurity by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 11 min ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The UH Makers' Market, a pop-up venue featuring over 30 businesses operated by University of Hawaii alumni, still has tickets available. Approximately 175 tickets are still available for purchase for the event, happening Wednesday, August 10, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Food and drinks will be offered from around 11 UH alumni-owned and operated restaurants, and a variety of products will be for sale by 18 UH alumni-owned small businesses.

A portion of event proceeds will go towards addressing food insecurity among UH System students statewide.

Participating restaurants include:
O'Kims Korean Kitchen
Sage Creamery
Pint + Jigger
Azure Restaurant
Kō Hana Hawaiian Agricole Rum
Beachhouse at the Moana
Pop Culture Artisan Pops
The Royal Hawaiian
Beer Lab Hawaii
Square Barrels
Market Advantage

Participating small businesses:
Jules & Gem Hawaii
Pono Potions
Old Queen Street Stadium
Premier Barbershop Hawaii
Dolkii
Mari's Gardens
Ports + Paws
Twiggy
Emi Ink
Keep it Simple
Komakai Jewelry
Yireh
Lahaʻole Designs
Noho Home by Jalene Kanani
Laine Jewelry
Roots Roll Reggae
Hi Spice
Wai Meli

The event is presented by the UH Office of Alumni Relations, in partnership with the UH Alumni Association. Go here to purchase tickets before they sell out.