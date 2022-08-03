 Skip to main content
UH Makers' Market features alumni businesses, with proceeds to go towards food insecurity

Dolkii is one of the participating vendors. The owner of Dolkii, Shaiyanne Dar, is a UH graduate.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The UH Makers' Market, a pop-up venue featuring over 30 businesses operated by University of Hawaii alumni, still has tickets available. 

Approximately 175 tickets are still available for purchase for the event, happening Wednesday, August 10, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. 

