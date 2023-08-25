 Skip to main content
UAW members approve possible strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis

UAW members approve possible strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union is preparing for possible strikes at the nation’s three unionized automakers next month. Hummer EV are seen on the production line as President Biden tours the GM assembly plant, in Detroit, Michigan, in November, 2021.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/FILE

New York (CNN) — Members of the United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved possible strikes at the nation’s three unionized automakers next month, as the union tries to win back many of the concessions it lost more than 15 years ago and protect members during the transition to electric vehicles in the years ahead.

The union said 97% of those participating in the strike authorization voted in favor of possible strikes at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the company that sells vehicles under the Ram, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler names. There are 145,000 UAW members at the three companies.

CNN’s Nikki Carvajal, Kayla Tausche and Kevin Liptak contributed reporting.

