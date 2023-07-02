 Skip to main content
U.S. housing officials are on Oahu to discuss the state's fight against homelessness

HONOLULU (KITV4) – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials (HUD) are in the islands to focus on creating more affordable housing. An important part of that is keeping the native Hawaiian community housed.

A new affordable housing complex, “Hale Kewalo” opened up near Ala Moana Shopping Center with more than 128 units- consisting of one, two and three bedroom flats. Building officials said their goals are to keep hope alive for all of their residents.

The houseless see hope after Governor Green signs measures for housing solutions

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

