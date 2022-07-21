 Skip to main content
U.S Army enforces new temperature lock on homes at base and some residents are concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Island Palm Communities in conjunction with the U.S. Army Garrison enforced a new a thermostat management initiative – to combat rising electricity costs in Hawaii. They said community members experienced a 40% increase in electricity rates in the past year.

The temperature locks at 72 degrees for all residents on Schofield Barracks.

