U.S Army enforces new temperature lock on homes at base and some residents are concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Island Palm Communities in conjunction with the U.S. Army Garrison enforced a new a thermostat management initiative – to combat rising electricity costs in Hawaii. They said community members experienced a 40% increase in electricity rates in the past year.
The temperature locks at 72 degrees for all residents on Schofield Barracks.
An anonymous resident told KITV4 she is physically getting sick from how hot it is in her home. She said 72 degrees is dangerous for her health conditions, her children and pets. She said her neighbors’ infants are running fevers.
"We're stuck in these homes that reach 80+ degrees, my home gets to 85 upstairs. Island Palm Communities Housing is not listening to us and our concerns and we don't know what else to do. We’re not getting answers and when we do, it’s the opposite of what were told."
She said IPC responds to their complaints and tells them to keep their ceiling fans on, buy portable ACs and box fans out of their own pockets.
"They're stating that if it’s reading 72 degrees, there's nothing they can do but that’s strictly downstairs. They’re not reading upstairs where it is a lot warmer and most of the time, that’s where children and infants sleep.”
Island Palm Communities released in a statement that said this decision aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy and Hawaii Electric’s recommendation for home thermostats. Company officials said limiting the AC temperature to 72 degrees makes a difference in reducing energy consumption.
An official at IPC told KITV out of the 5,000 residents they serve, most of them agree with their energy conservation efforts.