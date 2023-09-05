Two Hawaii students receive $10,000 grants under ASU and Hawaiian Airlines’ IT Scholarship Fund

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii students, who are attending Arizona State University (ASU) and pursuing careers in information technology, received $10,000 from the New Horizons Scholarship Fund.
Hawaiian Airlines and ASU rewards two Hawaii students with $10,000 to help go towards the college tuition in an effort to encourage their journey toward information technology careers.
Hau’oli Kalipi (left), sophomore at ASU and graduate from Hilo High School, and Preston Na’alelalani Ponteras (right), senior at ASU and a Kamehameha Schools graduate, were both rewarded with $10,000 last month and are the first of eight grants under the New Horizons Scholarship Fund.
“Hau’oli and Preston were selected based on their exceptional academic performance and remarkable contributions to the W.P. Carey and ASU community. The partnership with Hawaiian Airlines embodies our commitment to academic excellence while taking responsibility to the well-being of our community,” said Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel Dean and W.P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business.
The New Horizons Scholarship is a $100,000 fund made up of eight $10,000 grants that are dedicated to aiding Hawaii students that are planning on pursuing a career in IT pathways. There is also a $20,000 sponsorship of ASU’s annual Ohana Day which brings students and their ohanas together.
“Meeting Hau’oli and Preston and congratulating them in person was a thrill; it’s clear they are phenomenal students with enormous talent,” said Matthew Chimbos, managing director of information technology at Hawaiian Airlines.
