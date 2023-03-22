 Skip to main content
Two additional deaths linked to bacteria in recalled eye drops, CDC says

A rare strain of bacteria found in recalled eye drops has been linked to dozens of infections, as well as cases of vision loss and surgical removal of eyes. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two additional deaths -- a total of three -- have been linked to the bacterial infection.

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma last month, and the agency has been warning people not to use the drops.

