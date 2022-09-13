 Skip to main content
Twitter shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal

Twitter shareholders voted in favor of Musk's $44 billion takeover deal, a value of $54.20 per share. The company's stock opened September 13 at just under $41 per share, nearly 25% below the deal price.

 Glenn Chapman/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk may be fighting tooth-and-nail to get out of his deal to buy Twitter, but the social media company's shareholders plan to hold him to it.

The vast majority of Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted in favor of Musk's $44 billion takeover deal, a value of $54.20 per share. The company's stock opened Tuesday at just under $41 per share, nearly 25% below the deal price.

